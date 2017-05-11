Nevada may soon recognize Indigenous Peoples Day

The Nevada State Seal. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — A bill establishing Indigenous Peoples Day won unanimous approval in the Assembly on Thursday, sending the measure to Gov. Brian Sandoval for his review.

Senate Bill 105 would establish Aug. 9 as Indigenous Peoples Day, which the United Nations has designated as the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

Another bill seeking to designate May 18 as a day to recognize the contributions to Nevada from Asians and Asian-Americans was delayed until the next Assembly floor session.

