2017 Legislature

Nevada may soon recognize Indigenous Peoples Day

By Sean Whaley Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 11, 2017 - 1:51 pm
 

CARSON CITY — A bill establishing Indigenous Peoples Day won unanimous approval in the Assembly on Thursday, sending the measure to Gov. Brian Sandoval for his review.

Senate Bill 105 would establish Aug. 9 as Indigenous Peoples Day, which the United Nations has designated as the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

Another bill seeking to designate May 18 as a day to recognize the contributions to Nevada from Asians and Asian-Americans was delayed until the next Assembly floor session.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

