Nevada voting center bill amended, passed on part lines

Voters cast ballots during the first day of early voting at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson on Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — Voting centers where any eligible voter in a county or city can cast a ballot on Election Day won partisan approval Friday in the Nevada Senate.

Assembly Bill 272 passed on a 12-9 vote, with Republicans in opposition. The bill goes back to the Assembly to concur with an amendment by the Senate.

Voting centers are used during early voting periods and in some municipal elections on Election Day. But state law requires voters who cast a ballot in person on the day of an election to do so at their designated precinct location.

AB272 also authorizes local election officials to extend early voting periods through the Sunday before an Election Day. Early voting currently ends on the Friday before a primary or general election.

