Nevada women’s group pushes for Sandoval to sign birth control bill

Sen. Senator Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, talks Friday in front of the Legislative Building about her bill to improve access to birth control. Senate Bill 233 has been passed by both chambers and supporters are urging Gov. Brian Sandoval to sign it. Ben Botkin/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Caroline Mello Roberson of NARAL Pro-Choice Nevada talks Friday to the group gathered in front of the Legislative Building to show support for legislation to improve access to birth control. Senate Bill 233 has been passed by both chambers and supporters are urging Gov. Brian Sandoval to sign it. Ben Botkin/Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — After monthly treks from Las Vegas to Carson City, shaking hands, advocating and lobbying have come down to this: Senate Bill 233 needs a signature from Gov. Brian Sandoval.

A group of legislators and activists with NARAL Pro-Choice Nevada gathered on Friday in front of the Legislative Building to urge Sandoval to sign a bill that would improve women’s access to contraception.

“We took feminist road trips from Las Vegas to Carson City every month, which is no small feat,” said Caroline Mello Roberson of NARAL, told the group.

Senate Bill 233, sponsored by Sen. Julie Ratti, D-Sparks, passed the Assembly with a 32-8 vote, and the Senate with a 13-8 vote.

“To those women, we heard you and we fought for you,” Ratti said.

Assembly Majority Floor Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson, D-Reno, also pushed for the passage of Assembly Bill 249, which would require a 12-month supply of contraceptives to be included in health insurance plans. The bill has passed the Assembly 40-2.

“Women shouldn’t have to sacrifice their reproductive health because they couldn’t make it to the pharmacy on time,” she said.

After the event, the women walked to governor’s office to deliver more than 3,000 postcards asking him to support the legislation.

