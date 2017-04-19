Only 1 no in vote cast on bill to shield Nevada police officer addresses

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Current and retired cops might soon be able to leave their personal addresses off their Nevada’s driver’s licenses.

Assembly Bill 252 would allow police officers to have their driver’s license show the address of the agency they work for rather than their home. That shielding would also extend to retired officers.

California, Arizona, Georgia and Wyoming have similar laws, meant to protect the privacy of law enforcement officers.

Assemblywoman Robin Titus, R-Wellington, said during a committee hearing last week that the bill is an “effort to protect those who protect us.”

The bill was heard Tuesday on the Assembly floor. The only discussion came when Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, asked if the bill was needed since officers are already allowed to shield their addresses in listings such as phone books and property records.

Titus, the bill’s sponsor, said she checked with the Department of Motor Vehicles and found there is nothing on the books currently that gives officers the ability to put alternate addresses on their licenses.

The bill passed the Assembly and sent to the Senate by a 40-1 vote Tuesday, with Carlton casting the lone nay vote.

