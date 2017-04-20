Out of state doctors could get a break under Nevada law

(Thinkstock)

CARSON CITY — Out-of-state team doctors visiting Nevada need not fret. They may soon be able to treat their injured athletes without a Nevada medical license.

Nevada lawmakers are considering Senate Bill 292, which would allow doctors to treat athletic team members in Nevada if they have a valid medical license from outside the state.

The Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee heard the bill on Wednesday, without taking immediate action. The goal of the bill is to allow a sports team physician from out of the state to treat an injured athlete while in Nevada, which can be a benefit if the doctor is more familiar with the athlete’s medical history.

The bill only grants the exception for an athletic team’s doctor for a 10-day period during events, with the option for a 20-day extension.

Similar laws have passed in 31 states and similar bills are pending in at least eight other states.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.