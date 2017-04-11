Protection order could lead to surrender of guns in Nevada

A row of AR-15 style rifles manufactured by Daniel Defense sit in a vault at the company's headquarters in Black Creek, Ga. (Lisa Marie Pane/AP)

The Nevada Senate Judiciary Committee discussed a bill Tuesday that would require people convicted of stalking or with extended protection orders against them to surrender their firearms. A judge has the option to do this under current law.

State Sen. Patricia Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, presented Senate Bill 124, which she said is meant to “ensure our laws protect those who need it most.”

Spearman dismissed any 2nd Amendment concerns opponents of the bill may have and argued it is not a partisan issue.

“This is about protecting victims of domestic violence. … It’s an issue for humanity,” she said.

The National Rifle Association and the Nevada Firearms Coalition testified against the provision of the bill that limits judges’ options and questioned the scheme for surrendering guns contained in the bill.

The committee did not take action on the bill.

