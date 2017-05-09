ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
2017 Legislature

Public lands bill passes 38-1 in Nevada Assembly

By Sean Whaley Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 9, 2017 - 2:09 pm
 

CARSON CITY — A bill establishing a Public Lands Day in Nevada passed the Assembly on a 38-1 vote on Tuesday.

Assembly Bill 449 now goes to the Senate.

The measure would declare the fourth Saturday in September as the day to recognize Nevada’s millions of acres of public lands. The bill would allow Nevada residents to enter, camp and boat in all state parks and recreational areas in the state without having to pay any fees on that day.

Nevada would become the second state behind Colorado to designate a state Public Lands Day. The state recognition would coincide with National Public Lands Day, created in 1994.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like