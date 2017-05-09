Public lands bill passes 38-1 in Nevada Assembly

Members of the Nevada Assembly, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at the Legislative Building in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — A bill establishing a Public Lands Day in Nevada passed the Assembly on a 38-1 vote on Tuesday.

Assembly Bill 449 now goes to the Senate.

The measure would declare the fourth Saturday in September as the day to recognize Nevada’s millions of acres of public lands. The bill would allow Nevada residents to enter, camp and boat in all state parks and recreational areas in the state without having to pay any fees on that day.

Nevada would become the second state behind Colorado to designate a state Public Lands Day. The state recognition would coincide with National Public Lands Day, created in 1994.

