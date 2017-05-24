ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Public Lands day gets a date in Nevada

By Sandra Chereb Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 24, 2017 - 3:17 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate and Assembly have agreed on a date to recognize Public Lands Day.

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved Assembly Bill 449, designating the last Saturday in September as Public Lands Day in Nevada.

The bill now goes back to the Assembly to concur with a minor amendment.

The original version of the Assembly bill had Public Lands Day in May, while a Senate version had it in September.

Assembly members on Wednesday, meanwhile, approved Senate Bill 413, which also designates the last Saturday in September as Public Lands Day.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

