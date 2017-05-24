Public Lands day gets a date in Nevada

Supporters of Senate Bill 413, which would declare Public Lands Day in Nevada, packed the Senate Committee on Government Affairs hearing on Monday in the Legislative Building in Carson City on Monday, April 10, 2017. Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate and Assembly have agreed on a date to recognize Public Lands Day.

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved Assembly Bill 449, designating the last Saturday in September as Public Lands Day in Nevada.

The bill now goes back to the Assembly to concur with a minor amendment.

The original version of the Assembly bill had Public Lands Day in May, while a Senate version had it in September.

Assembly members on Wednesday, meanwhile, approved Senate Bill 413, which also designates the last Saturday in September as Public Lands Day.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.