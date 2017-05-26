Roberson emergency bill mirrors Laxalt sex offender measure

Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Nev., during the Senate Revenue and Economic Development meeting on the second day of the Nevada Legislative session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson plans to introduce legislation Friday to impose conditions on sex offenders who are subject to lifetime supervision.

Roberson used his ability as minority leader to request the emergency measure, which he said mirrors Assembly Bill 59, introduced by Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt earlier this session.

Laxalt’s bill never got a hearing. It would have established conditions to be imposed on sex offenders placed under a program of lifetime supervision, or released on parole, probation or a suspended sentence.

Roberson, R-Henderson, said his bill is a “common sense public safety measure” that will protect Nevada communities from sex offenders.

The need for the bill stems from a Nevada Supreme Court decision issued in July 2016 called McNeill v. State. The decision held that the Division of Parole and Probation does not have the authority to impose certain conditions on sex offenders.

“We cannot play political games with public safety,” Roberson said. “This session will go down as the most pro-felon in history, it’s time we stand up for safer communities and ensure sex offenders are held accountable.

“This measure will expand the authority and ability of the Division of Parole and Probation to keep our communities safe,” he said. “This would allow for stricter supervision of sex offenders and enumerates offenses that prosecutors can use to charge offenders who violate the law.”

Laxalt’s bill included conditions allowing for searches of an offender’s residence and property without warrants, curfew requirements and requirements to participate in programs.

Laxalt said in a statement: “With widespread statewide support from district attorneys and law enforcement, it is my hope that legislators will put politics aside to carefully consider the lasting impact this measure will have on supervising dangerous members of our communities and keeping our most vulnerable safe from sexual predators.”

