Sandoval signs 35 bills into law as session nears end

Gov. Brian Sandoval arrives for his final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY – Gov. Brian Sandoval signed 35 bills on Sunday evening, touching down on issues from civil rights for felons to the protections for dogs and cats.

Here’s a look at some highlights:

Assembly Bill 181, sponsored by Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, allows felons who have completed their sentence to be to eligible to vote.

Assembly Bill 7, sponsored by the Department of Education, changes the teacher licensing process, waiving fees for veterans, active duty military and their spouses.

Assembly Bill 106, sponsored by Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel, D-Henderson, requires the state’s Purchasing Division to start a voluntary certification for vendors who pay equal pay for equal work.

Senate Bill 409 prohibits a person from leaving a cat or dog to remain unattended in a motor vehicle in certain circumstances. The bill also provides that certain public employees and volunteers, including law enforcement officers, animal control officers, to use any reasonable means necessary to protect a dog or cat and remove it from a vehicle.

Senate Bill 352, sponsored by Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, allows owners of a residence harmed by a flood, fire, earthquake or other event for which the governor has declared a state of emergency or disaster to apply to the county assessor for an exemption of part of the assessed value of the single-family residence.

Assembly Bill 447 makes minor changes to Nevada’s Victory Schools program.

The new law requires the Nevada Department of Education to consult with the board of trustees of a school district where the potential Victory School is located. Victory Schools will now have the choice for the majority of funds to be spent on integrated student supports, wrap-around services and evidence-based programs.

