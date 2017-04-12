Sandoval signs bill to protect LGBTQ youth

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval delivers his final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — Lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual youth and those questioning their sexual identity have new protections in Nevada under a bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

The two-term Republican governor signed Assembly Bill 99. It requires child welfare or juvenile detention facilities to treat LGBTQ children in their care according to the gender or gender expression with which they identify.

“Ensuring that every child, regardless of background, identity, or expression is safe and secure is not something I am willing to compromise on,” Sandoval said in a statement. “This bill requires the appropriate levels of training to ensure that our state employees or state-sponsored guardians have the knowledge and understanding to provide the highest levels of care for the children they serve.”

It also requires welfare workers and foster parents to undergo training on how to work with LGBTQ youth.

During committee hearings, supporters of the bill testified how LGBTQ were shamed or abused by some foster parents and others in the juvenile system because of their sexuality.

The bill was sponsored by Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas.

