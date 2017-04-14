ad-fullscreen
Senate panel OKs business license bill for rideshare drivers

By Sandra Chereb Review-Journal Capital Bureau
April 14, 2017 - 10:42 am
 

CARSON CITY — Drivers for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft will have to verify they have a state business license under a bill approved Friday by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy.

Senate Bill 226, sponsored by Sen Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, now goes to the full Senate.

New drivers would be given six months to obtain a state business license and provide annual verification.

A general state business license costs $200 a year.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

