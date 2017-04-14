Senate panel OKs business license bill for rideshare drivers

CARSON CITY — Drivers for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft will have to verify they have a state business license under a bill approved Friday by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy.
Senate Bill 226, sponsored by Sen Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, now goes to the full Senate.
New drivers would be given six months to obtain a state business license and provide annual verification.
A general state business license costs $200 a year.
