Senate panel OKs business license bill for rideshare drivers

Riders prepare to load their luggage into an Uber and Lyft car at McCarran International Airport. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

CARSON CITY — Drivers for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft will have to verify they have a state business license under a bill approved Friday by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy.

Senate Bill 226, sponsored by Sen Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, now goes to the full Senate.

New drivers would be given six months to obtain a state business license and provide annual verification.

A general state business license costs $200 a year.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.