ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
2017 Legislature

Teacher pay bill advances through Nevada Senate

By Sandra Chereb Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 31, 2017 - 2:31 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Salary increases tied to professional development would be outlined for Clark County teachers through collective bargaining agreements under a bill introduced Wednesday in the Nevada Senate.

Sponsored by Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, Senate Bill 547 requires the Clark County School District to establish through negotiations a salary incentive program for professional growth.

The agreement would set terms for teachers or principals who complete continuing education or professional development courses at their own expense to receive a salary increase if the programs are completed successfully.

The bill was referred to the Senate Finance Committee with five days left in the legislative session.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like