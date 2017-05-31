Teacher pay bill advances through Nevada Senate

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Salary increases tied to professional development would be outlined for Clark County teachers through collective bargaining agreements under a bill introduced Wednesday in the Nevada Senate.

Sponsored by Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, Senate Bill 547 requires the Clark County School District to establish through negotiations a salary incentive program for professional growth.

The agreement would set terms for teachers or principals who complete continuing education or professional development courses at their own expense to receive a salary increase if the programs are completed successfully.

The bill was referred to the Senate Finance Committee with five days left in the legislative session.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.