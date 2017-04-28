Tense school board meeting shows need for reorganization, Nevada lawmakers say

Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky at the Edward A. Greer Center on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

CARSON CITY — The drama that unfolded during the Clark County School Board meeting is one reason why the mandated reorganization must be implemented, state legislators said Friday.

“It’s the kind of activity that gave rise to the bill itself,” Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson told reporters Friday.

Tensions spilled into the spotlight Thursday, as items were added to the agenda that seemed to take from Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky the power to hire and retain high-level administrators.

Trustee Chris Garvey later withdrew the items, saying her intent was not meant as a threat to fire anyone, and that she wanted to have a discussion about the process and policy.

The move was criticized by many, including Frierson and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, as an effort to block the reorganization of the nation’s fifth-largest school district. The board meeting came two days after the Senate approved Assembly Bill 469, which cements the process of the reorganization.

“It’s disappointing, frankly, to see what occurred yesterday,” Ford said. “We, in a bipartisan, bicameral fashion, have continued the process that began last session. A process that we think over the interim we were able to massage into something comfortable for most folks interested in this issue. We would expect that the board members there endeavor to implement the plan in a smooth fashion.”

The board’s actions revived calls from some, including Sen. Michael Roberson, R-Las Vegas, to change the makeup of the board from elected to either partially or fully appointed. Two Roberson bills that would have made those changes did not make it beyond the committee passage deadline this session.

Ford and Frierson said they do not support the idea of appointed boards, instead touting Frierson’s bill to mandate six hours of training for trustees in the first and third years of their term.

Assembly Bill 451 is awaiting a full vote from the Senate before heading to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

