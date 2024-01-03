3 killed in Northern Arizona fire identified

A 20-year-old man was hospitalized in Las Vegas following the blaze at a Mohave Valley home.

Three people who were found dead in a Northern Arizona house fire have been identified.

Alexander Galvez, 54, Janell Norris, 53, and Meryia Loftin, 20, who was pregnant, were identified as the three people who were found dead inside a Mohave Valley home in the early hours of Dec. 10, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

A 20-year-old man who was severely injured was taken to Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave, before being transferred to a Las Vegas hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called at about 2 a.m. to a fully engulfed home in the 2100 block of Lone Star Drive in Mohave Valley, which is about 23 miles south of Laughlin and about 115 miles south of Las Vegas.

Deputies were told by neighbors that one person had come out of the residence during the fire. It was the 20-year-old man who would be hospitalized. He told deputies his fiance and parents were inside the home and were unaccounted for.

After the fire was put out, fire crews found three sets of human remains in the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the fire hadn’t yet been determined, the news release said, and the investigation was ongoing.

