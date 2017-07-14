4-year-old child killed after being hit by car in Kingman

The collision involving a child on the scooter and a vehicle occurred at 3:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, said Rusty Cooper, deputy chief, Kingman Police Department.

Kingman, Arizona, Police Department (Dave Hawkins/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child on a scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Kingman on Thursday afternoon.

Cooper said the 4-year-old was on a kick scooter and entered the roadway from between two parked vehicles and into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven by a 39-year old man who lived nearby. Cooper said the child was pronounced dead following transport to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Cooper said impairment was not believed to be a factor in the ongoing accident investigation.