9-vehicle crash shuts down southbound I-15 near Moapa

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southbound traffic on Interstate 15 is shut down near Moapa Wednesday morning because of a crash involving nine vehicles, according to authorities.

The wreck involved five semitrailers and four passenger cars, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Previous reports had a smaller total of involved vehicles.

The crash happened about 2:50 a.m. near mile marker 90.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said all southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at mile marker 91.

“There is a load of steel all over southbound lanes that is going to take a while to clear,” he said.

A semitrailer with a load of steel heading north on the highway hit the center divider, Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said. This caused steel to spill into the southbound lanes.

There were no reported injuries, Haydu said.

A call to the Nevada Highway Patrol was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.