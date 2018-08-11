2 men cleared in Bunkerville standoff sue federal government

A pair of defendants cleared of federal charges in the Bunkerville standoff have filed a lawsuit against prosecutors who took him to trial, along with other government authorities.

Ricky Lovelien and Steven Stewart

Steven Stewart after he and three other defendants in the Bunkerville standoff case were released at the Henderson Detention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Steven Stewart outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Stewart and three other defendants in the Bunkerville standoff case were released from the Henderson Detention Center on Tuesday.

Defendants in the Bunkerville standoff: Ricky Lovelien, Eric Parker, Steven Stewart and Scott Drexler after they were released at the Henderson Detention Center in Henderson on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Lovelien and Stewart were acquitted of all 10 counts they faced.

Rick Lovelien, of Montana, and Steven Stewart, of Idaho, are asking for $60 million in the suit that names Las Vegas prosecutors Steven Myhre, Daniel Schiess and Nadia Ahmed as defendants and includes former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of the Bureau of Land Management Neil Kornze and the agencies of the FBI and BLM. The lawsuit was filed in Washington D.C. this week.

In August 2017, jurors acquitted the two men of 10 charges that could have sent them to federal prison for decades.

During that trial — the first of what would be three in the case — U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro barred the defense from referencing constitutional rights to freely assemble and to bear arms. She also prohibited mention of alleged misconduct or excessive force by law enforcement.

A few months later, Navarro dismissed charges against Gold Butte rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and another man, in the April 2014 armed standoff, which occurred after federal agents tried to execute a court order to round up Bundy’s cattle. The attempt stemmed from a decades-long dispute over grazing fees.

Lovelien and Stewart’s lawsuit was filed by Washington lawyer Larry Klayman, who was blocked from joining Bundy’s criminal defense team by U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro. Klayman also filed a civil complaint on Bundy’s behalf in January, but that suit was dismissed five months later after the plaintiffs failed to take action, according to court records.

During the standoff, Lovelien’s rifle was harnessed over his shoulder, never pointed at anyone, while Stewart participated in the protest “and at no time injured or threatened to injure any federal or state agent,” the complaint states.

In a statement on his website, Klayman wrote that the government “entrapped, manufactured, and used false evidence to indict peaceful protesters.”

Department of Justice media representatives could not be reached for comment Friday.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.