Idaho man gets federal prison sentence in Nevada standoff

An Idaho man was sentenced Thursday to more than a dozen years behind bars for his role in a Bunkerville standoff with federal authorities six months after a judge dismissed felony conspiracy and weapons charges against rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and another man.

Defendant Todd Engel, representing himself, faces the jury during opening statements as U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro listens. (David Stroud/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rancher Cliven Bundy address supporters and journalists at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters two days after federal charges were dismissed against him in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

An Idaho man was sentenced Thursday to more than a dozen years behind bars for his role in a Bunkerville standoff with federal authorities six months after a judge dismissed felony conspiracy and weapons charges against rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and another man.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro, the same judge who threw out the charges against Bundy, ordered Todd Engel to serve 168 months in federal prison for his role in the April 2014 encounter during an impoundment of Bundy’s cattle on federal land, according to court records.

Engel, 51, was convicted in April 2017 while representing himself on charges of obstruction of justice and interstate travel in aid of extortion during the first of three trials in the case. His lawyer at sentencing, Warren Markowitz, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prosecutors said that Engel traveled to Bunkerville, about 70 miles northeast of Las Vegas, with the intent to commit violence against federal law enforcement officers who were executing a federal court order. Engel, wielding a loaded AR-15 assault rifle with extra ammunition in his tactical vest, hid behind concrete barriers on an Interstate 15 overpass and impeded agents, according to prosecutors.

Engel said at trial that he was standing on the highway bridge overlooking the impoundment and heard someone say that federal authorities “were pointing guns at people underneath the bridge.”

In January, Navarro dismissed felony charges against Bundy, two of his sons and an independent militia leader, ending their trial over the standoff. Prosecutors asked the judge to reconsider her decision to throw out the charges against the Bundy patriarch, his sons Ammon and Ryan, along with Ryan Payne, an independent militia man, but Navarro rejected their request in a ruling earlier this month.

Bundy has long contended that the land on which he grazes his cattle should not be claimed by the federal government.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.