Judge declares mistrial in Bundy Ranch standoff case

Carol Bundy, wife of rancher Cliven Bundy, second right, and her daughters Stetsy Cox, left, and Bailey Louge, second left, read the jury's verdict outside Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Carol Bundy, wife of rancher Cliven Bundy, center, prays with supporters outside Lloyd George Federal Building on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Carol Bundy, wife of rancher Cliven Bundy, left, and her daughter Bailey Louge as they await the jury's verdict in the first Bunkerville standoff trial outside Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Supporters pray outside Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse as they await the jury's verdict in the first Bunkerville standoff trial on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lillie Spencer, sisters of rancher Cliven Bundy, left, and her niece Stetsy Cox, right, outside Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Protesters outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, where lawyers were giving closing arguments in the first Bunkerville standoff trial, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Defendant Todd Engel, representing himself, faces the jury during opening statements as U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro listens. (David Stroud/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre is depicted, with U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro in the background, during his opening statement to jurors in the first Las Vegas trial against associates of rancher Cliven Bundy. (David Stroud/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman protests outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse as a jury has reached a verdict in the first trial of men charged in the 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville, Monday, April 24, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A protestor's sign outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse as a jury has reached a verdict in the first trial of men charged in the 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville, Monday, April 24, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A federal judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the conspiracy case against six men accused of staging an armed assault against federal authorities who tried to seize rancher Cliven Bundy’s cattle from public lands in Bunkerville.

The mistrial was declared hours after the jury convicted two men of multiple counts, but announced that they were “hopelessly deadlocked” on the remaining charges and defendants. U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro, in a last-ditch effort to encourage them to reach a unanimous decision, sent them back to deliberations.

But by midday, the jurors said they still were at an impasse, and a mistrial was declared. Navarro set a new trial date of June 26, which was initially supposed to be the start date for the second Bunkerville standoff trial against Bundy and some of his sons.

The six men in the first trial were accused of providing the firepower in a mass conspiracy to block authorities from seizing rancher Cliven Bundy’s cattle from public land. Among other counts, the jury was deadlocked on the conspiracy charge, which represented the core issue of the trial.

Gregory Burleson, an active member of Arizona militia groups who used to be a paid FBI informant, and Todd Engel, an Idaho resident, both were convicted of obstruction of justice and interstate travel in aid of extortion. Burleson also was found guilty of assault on a federal officer, threatening a federal law enforcement officer, interference with interstate commerce by extortion, and multiple firearms charges.

Bundy’s decadeslong battle against the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees reached a flashpoint three years ago when authorities started rounding up his cattle. Hundreds of protesters, numbers of them armed, descended on the cattle impoundment site to protest what they viewed as federal overreach.

The first six men on trial faced charges of conspiracy, threats, extortion and related counts. Prosecutors say they used force to bully federal agents into abandoning roughly 400 cows that were in the lawful possession of the U.S. government.

Defense attorneys argued that their clients were peaceful protesters exercising their First and Second Amendment rights against a militant law enforcement presence.

The jury has been deliberating since April 13. The trial opened Feb. 6.

Bundy and 10 other people are incarcerated pending trial on similar charges. Prosecutors divided the defendants into three groups for trial. The first group, charged as “gunmen,” have been described by the government as the least culpable of the alleged co-conspirators.

