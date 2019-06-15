Coroner identifies man killed in I-15 rollover crash near Jean

The crash happened about 7 a.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 15 near Jean. The Santa Maria, California victim was flown to University Medical Center, where he died later that day.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 81-year-old man who died after a rollover crash near Jean on Thursday morning.

The coroner’s office identified the man Friday afternoon as Glen George Nelson, of Santa Maria, California. Nelson was flown to University Medical Center after the Ford pickup he was driving collided with a Mercedes, casing the truck to roll over, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said Thursday.

The crash happened about 7 a.m., on southbound Interstate 15 near Jean, Buratczuk said. Nelson died at UMC later that day.

The Mercedes driver was not taken to the hospital, Buratczuk said.

Further information about the crash was not available Friday.

