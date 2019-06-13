104°F
I-15 south of Las Vegas reopens after fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2019 - 11:14 am
 
Updated June 13, 2019 - 2:32 pm

A driver who was flown to a Las Vegas hospital on Thursday morning after a rollover crash near Jean has died from his injuries.

Just after 7 a.m., on southbound Interstate 15 near Jean, a Ford pickup truck and a Mercedes collided, causing the truck to roll over, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk. The male driver of the pickup truck was extracted from the vehicle and was flown to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later in the day.

The driver of the Mercedes was not taken to the hospital, Buratczuk said.

All southbound lanes of the highway had reopened as of 1:50 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

