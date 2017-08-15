10 people apply for vacant seat on Clark County School Board

Ten people have applied for the open District G seat on the Clark County School Board being vacated by Erin Cranor.
They will be interviewed on Thursday. One will then be selected to serve out the remainder of her term, which ends in December 2018.
Ten people have applied for the open District G seat on the Clark County School Board being vacated by Erin Cranor.
Ten people have applied for the open District G seat on the Clark County School Board being vacated by Erin Cranor.
They will be interviewed on Thursday. One will then be selected to serve out the remainder of her term, which ends in December 2018.