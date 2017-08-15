ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Education

10 people apply for vacant seat on Clark County School Board

By Amelia Pak-Harvey Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2017 - 2:26 pm
 

Ten people have applied for the open District G seat on the Clark County School Board being vacated by Erin Cranor.

They will be interviewed on Thursday. One will then be selected to serve out the remainder of her term, which ends in December 2018.

Read about the applicants here.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Education Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like