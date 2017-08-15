10 people apply for vacant seat on Clark County School Board

Ten people have applied for the open District G seat on the Clark County School Board being vacated by Erin Cranor.

Erin E. Cranor, a member of the Clark County School Board, District G, addresses the crowd at school board meeting. Cranor has resigned from the board to pursue a law degree. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ten people have applied for the open District G seat on the Clark County School Board being vacated by Erin Cranor.

They will be interviewed on Thursday. One will then be selected to serve out the remainder of her term, which ends in December 2018.

Read about the applicants here.