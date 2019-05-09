17 Nevada students awarded $2,500 National Merit scholarships

17 Nevada students received $2,500 scholarships among the roughly 15,000 finalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program competition.

(Getty Images)

Seventeen Nevada students were awarded $2,500 scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corp., the group announced this week.

Recipients across the country were chosen from a nationwide pool of roughly 15,000 finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program, which begins when juniors take the PSAT in high school. The scholars were chosen by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors.

The 17 Nevada students are: Brennan Ferrington, Sheen Kim, Aaron Sun, Matthew Cornell, Eugene Kim, Vladimir Reyes Acevedo, Jordan Wilke, Justin Lu, Ananya Sahiba Dewan, Yatin Chandar, Jacob Freed, Jenny Jiang, Yun Seung Kim, Nikesh Mishra, Rhiannon Moore, Daniel Sorensen, James Warmke.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.