2 CCSD principals promoted to assistant superintendent posts

Two Clark County School District school principals will join the district’s central office as assistant superintendents overseeing curriculum and assessment.

Superintendent Jesus Jara announced the appointments Friday of Bilbray Elementary Principal Aalya Page and Desert Oasis High School Principal Kelly O’Rourke to the Curriculum and Professional Development Division and the Assessment, Accountability, Research and School Improvement Division, Page will be in charge of curriculum while O’Rourke will oversee the assessment division.

“Our core focus at the Clark County School District is student success,” Jara said in a statement. “These positions are critical to ensuring students receive a rich and rigorous education through proper training for our instructional staff as well as utilizing research-backed educational programs.”

The curriculum division oversees the implementation of curriculum and professional learning throughout the district. The assessment division focuses on accountability and testing requirements.

Both jobs are existing positions and will not increase the district’s operating budget.

