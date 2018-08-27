2 injured in school bus-minivan crash in Henderson

A Clark County school bus and minivan collided on Monday morning near Liberty High School in Henderson, although no students were on board the bus.

A Clark County School District bus was involved in a crash with a minivan in Henderson on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish

The crash, which occurred about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Erie Avenue and Bermuda Road, sent two occupants from the minivan to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

