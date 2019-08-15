2 Las Vegas schools cancel classes after power failure

Students at both Chaparral High School and the neighboring Harris Elementary were sent home late Thursday morning after a power outage left classrooms sweltering.

Students are being released from Chaparral High School in Las Vegas after a power outage at the school, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Principals at both schools initially indicated in a message to parents they would continue with the school day despite the loss of electricity around 7:30 a.m., but reversed course later in the morning as temperatures continued to climb amid an excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley.

“They just kept on teaching,” despite no water, air conditioning, windows or lights, said NV Energy sophomore Abigail Menza.

Buses are departing a few hours early today, and students said they’ve been told there might not be power tomorrow either. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/NZhxBhXTgc — Sabrina Schnur (@sabrina_schnur) August 15, 2019

Junior Matthew Martines said an administrator told him the classrooms were nearly 99 degree when he was released from class in late morning.

Parents picked up some students, but administrators said in a message to parents that Chaparral students who couldn’t be picked up would be bused to Valley High School to wait there. Harris students were being bused to William E. Orr Middle School to wait there.

The outage impacts over 1,100 customers and was expected to be resolved by 3:15 p.m., according to NV Energy’s online outage map. It attributed the outage to damage to equipment.

The outage came during an excessive heat warning, where temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees in Las Vegas Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

