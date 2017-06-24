2 members of state charter school board resign

Adam Johnson, State Public Charter School Authority chair, announces the postponement of the public hearing on a charter school's possible closure at the Nevada System of Higher Education building on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two members of the State Public Charter School Authority Board announced their resignations at the end of a meeting Friday.

The board oversees charter schools sponsored across the state. Chair Adam Johnson cited a new job in his announcement. Member Jacob Snow could not be reached for comment. Johnson announced both resignations Friday morning.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve with so many incredible people and to get to learn and grow,” Johnson told his fellow board members.

Johnson began work in December as the executive director of Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus. The former Agassi Prep school agreed to join the state’s Achievement School District program and chose to work with Democracy Prep, a nationwide chain of charters, in an effort to increase student performance.

Johnson said he was able to work through what he called phase one of the new job and maintain his responsibility on the board — which does not have oversight over his charter, because Democracy Prep is part of the Achievement School District — but as he prepared for students to return to campus in August, he wanted to focus his attention on the school.

Snow’s resignation was submitted and became effective as of June 15, Johnson told the board.

