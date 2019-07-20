101°F
Education

2 state Board of Education appointments await Nevada’s governor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2019 - 6:05 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak will have to appoint two new members to the State Board of Education following the term expiration of Chairwoman Elaine Wynn and the resignation of another member.

Wynn, who was first appointed to the board in 2012 by Gov. Brian Sandoval, has surpassed her latest term, which ended this January. She has still been serving on the board, however, as Sisolak has not appointed a successor.

“There is no doubt it will be difficult to replace Ms. Wynn, who has been a tireless advocate for our students, teachers, and schools before and during her time on the board,” according to a statement released by Sisolak’s office. “The governor looks forward to making the appointment announcement in the future upon identifying the right fit.”

Meanwhile, David Carter — who represented the northern part of the state — announced his resignation on Wednesday, effective immediately. Carter won a 2016 election that gave him a term lasting to 2021 but said he plans to move to South Carolina.

A heart attack ultimately led to his retirement from California before moving to Nevada, he said. He and his wife were searching for an affordable place to live while balancing medical care costs, and settled on South Carolina.

It’s unclear when the governor will make these appointments.

