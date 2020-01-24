2nd candidate announces bid for Clark County School Board seat

Business owner Chris Shank is planning to run for the Clark County School District Board, targeting the northeast-area District B seat currently held by Trustee Chris Garvey.

Chris Shank (shankforschoolboard.com)

Local business owner Chris Shank says he’s planning to run for the Clark County School District Board in 2020, targeting the northeast-area District B seat currently held by trustee Chris Garvey.

A Rancho High School alumnus, Shank is father to two CCSD graduates and husband to a district administrator. He said he decided to run for school board after seeing the institution struggle to institute change.

“The board has a loud voice, but they’re not using it to address the issues at the schools,” Shank said of teacher shortages and discipline rates. “It’s a big pulpit.”

Shank attended UNR for two years before leaving school to join the U.S. Army, where he served as a medic. He now operates an engraving shop.

In that work, Shank said he’s met with local community organizations who want to get involved with CCSD, but meet resistance from the district. He says he’d like to see more collaboration with those community groups if elected.

He describes his platform as encouraging teachers to succeed, inspiring parents to get involved in their schools and encouraging district investment in per-pupil spending.

Garvey has held the District B seat since 2008, but will be termed out after this year. Bryan Wachter of the Retail Association of Nevada also has declared his intention to run for the open spot.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton.