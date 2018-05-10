3 Clark County high school seniors among 161 presidential scholars

The awards are given to students who demonstrate academic success, community service and strong leadership, with separate honors in the arts and career and technical education.

Three Clark County School District seniors are among 161 students named as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Andrew Wang from Clark High School and Leah Yim from West Career and Technical Academy received the general presidential scholar honor, with Alisha Yi from Clark High School named as a presidential scholar in the arts.

Students qualify for the awards based on college entrance exams or nominations made through certain organizations. Two students are named for each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and from families living abroad. Fifteen are named at-large, 20 apiece in the arts and career and technical categories.

“Speaking for all Nevadans, we are so proud of these three very bright students who are being honored nationally today,” state Superintendent Steve Canavero said in a statement on Tuesday. “These three students set a wonderful example for all of Nevada’s students.”

