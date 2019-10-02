3 Southern Nevada colleges host career fair for students, alumni

The all-day event on Oct. 9 at the Thomas Mack Center on UNLV’s campus is open to current students and alumni from UNLV, Nevada State College and College of Southern Nevada.

The Thomas & Mack Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File Photo)

Three Southern Nevada colleges will partner next week to host a career fair at the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus.

Current students and alumni from UNLV, Nevada State College and College of Southern Nevada are invited to the all-day event on Oct. 9, which is expected to feature more than 200 employers.

Both part-time and full-time job opportunities will be showcased.

Job seekers who are interested must register in advance at engage.unlv.edu/sncf. Employers should contact Lynn Meadors at lynn.meadors@unlv.edu.

