3 Southern Nevada colleges host career fair for students, alumni
The all-day event on Oct. 9 at the Thomas Mack Center on UNLV’s campus is open to current students and alumni from UNLV, Nevada State College and College of Southern Nevada.
Three Southern Nevada colleges will partner next week to host a career fair at the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus.
Current students and alumni from UNLV, Nevada State College and College of Southern Nevada are invited to the all-day event on Oct. 9, which is expected to feature more than 200 employers.
Both part-time and full-time job opportunities will be showcased.
Job seekers who are interested must register in advance at engage.unlv.edu/sncf. Employers should contact Lynn Meadors at lynn.meadors@unlv.edu.
Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.