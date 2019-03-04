33 apply for Nevada’s top public education post

Dr. Tammy Malich, assistant superintendent, Clark County School District, speaks during a panel discussion on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. Malich is among 33 candidates who have applied to be the Nevada superintendent of public instruction. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thirty-three people from across the country have applied for Nevada’s top education post, the state superintendent of public instruction.

That includes a number of top administrators in public school districts throughout Nevada, including Assistant Superintendent Tammy Malich of the Clark County School District; Eureka County Schools Superintendent Dan Wold; Washoe County School Board member Debra Feemster; and Washoe County Deputy Superintendent Kristen McNeill.

The applicant list also includes Donald Haddad, a Colorado superintendent who was a finalist for the Clark County School District superintendent position, as well as Sierra Vista High School Principal John Anzalone and Neal Elementary Assistant Principal Stephanie Auclair.

A five-member subcommittee of the State Board of Education will forward four to six applicants for the entire board to interview on March 12. The board will then submit three names for Gov. Steve Sisolak, who will ultimately appoint the next superintendent.

Other applicants are:

— Brett Barley, former deputy superintendent in the Nevada Department of Education

— Carrie Buck, executive director of Pinecrest Academy of Nevada

— Matthew Buehler

— Roger Clough

— Stacey Cooper

— Jose Delfin

— Ann Marie Dickson

— David Donaldson

— Jhone Ebert, former chief innovation and productivity officer in the Clark County School District

— Jason Eitner

— Damien Fertitta

— Mark Gabrylczyk

— Scott Groach

— James Guthrie

— Tim Hughes

— Shanie Keelean

— Seng-Dao Keo

— Jennifer Lewis

— Rasheed Malik

— Krish Mohip

— Felecia Moss

— Icela Pelayo

— Mark Santo

— Michael Smith

— Marion Smith, Jr.

— Art Stellar

