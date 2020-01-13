ADL Nevada to offer free classes on bullying for parents

The series of free classes will help parents identify the signs of bullying and learn how to report it.

The Anti-Defamation League of Nevada will host a series of free classes to help parents identify the signs of bullying and learn how to report it.

“ADL offers this program through the Clark County School District in order to help inform parents and caregivers about the basics of bullying so they can combat the issue before it happens and (know) what to do when it does happen,” said Katrina Sandigo, education director at ADL Nevada.

One in four students nationwide say they’ve been bullied at school, according to ADL Nevada.

The training will be offered at any interested CCSD school and at the Family and Community Engagement Services Center. The following schools have already scheduled their classes in January and February .

— Antonello Elementary, Jan. 13.

— Gibson Middlel, Jan. 14.

— Schofield Middlel, Jan. 15.

— Ronzone Elementary, Jan. 28.

— Red Rock Elementary, Jan. 29.

— Harmon Elementary, Feb. 5.

For more information on the sessions, call Sandigo at 702 862-8600

