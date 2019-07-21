Back to school fair draws students, parents to Henderson mall

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara was among those on hand at the event, which is designed to help parents and students get ready for the new school year. CCSD students go back to school on Aug. 12.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks with families during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Laura Brown with Clark County School District food service speaks with a family during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Egypt Ponder-Davis, 6, left, and Ayden Ponder-Davis, 7, hug Sporky the Clark County School District food service mascot during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Egypt Ponder-Davis, 6, left, and Ayden Ponder-Davis, 7, hug Sporky the Clark County School District food service mascot during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District police officer Bernardo Abarca speaks with new CCSD students during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

London Richey, 6, going into the first grade, attends the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks with individuals during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks with students going into the first and second grade during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals visit booths during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals visit booths during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals visit different booths during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Families and students stop at the Girl Scout booth during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lillian Daunas, 6, receives an eye check during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ayane Nok, 9, new to Las Vegas, picks a sticker during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first of this year’s Cox Back to School Fairs kicked off Saturday morning, drawing a steady stream of parents and students to The Galleria at Sunset in Henderson.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara was among those on hand at the event, which is designed to help parents and students get ready for the new school year. CCSD students go back to school on Aug. 12.

The fairs, sponsored by Nevada Health Link, continue on July 27 at The Boulevard mall; Aug. 3 at Meadows Mall; and Aug. 10 at Downtown Summerlin, according to a news release. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials from the school district as well as representatives from more than 30 community agencies and organizations will have booths at the fairs.

Saturday’s fair provided an opportunity for students to get reasonably priced, school-required immunizations. The immunizations also will be offered at the July 27 and Aug. 3 events. Cost may range from no co-pay to low-fee to no charge depending on a family’s insurance status, the release said.

For more information visit coxknowledgecollege.com or call 702-545-1070.