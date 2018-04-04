Candidates for Clark County schools superintendent cut to 4

The four finalists were chosen by the School Board from a list of 77 applicants for the post being vacated by Pat Skorkowsky in June. Their names won’t be released until Friday,

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky announces he will be retiring after his contract ends during a press conference held at Walter Bracken Academy on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Four of 77 candidates for the top job at the Clark County School District will move forward to the public interview and community meeting process.

Gary Ray, chairman of Ray and Associates, the consulting firm hired by the Board of Trustees to help with the national search for a successor to Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky, told trustees Wednesday that his firm had whittled the overall list to “the cream of the crop.” The Board then voted 5-2 to move forward with interviews with four finalists from that group.

The names of the four finalists won’t be released until Friday, when the agenda for an April 13 meeting of the School Board is posted.

Ray said the size of the candidate pool indicated interest in the position is running high.

“That’s an enormous amount of completed files (applicants) for a district this size,” Ray said. “Some of the other searches around the country if you do some research, they would be much much smaller, probably in the 20s.”

Trustees Kevin Child and Chris Garvey argued that more candidates names should be made public for the sake of transparency and voted against the motion to publicly interview four candidates. They said a list of the top 10 candidates would be better, but the other trustees saw no purpose in that.

“I don’t understand why we’d name seven more if we don’t have any intent to interview them,” Trustee Lola Brooks said. “Anyone who wants to disclose they’re applying for this is welcome to do so, they have that right themselves.”

A number of candidates have already come forward and make it known they’ve applied. It’s unclear until Friday whether those people — Chief Academic Officer Mike Barton, elementary schools Principal John Haynal, Assistant Superintendent Jesse Welsh and former interim Chief Financial Officer Eva White— will be finalists.

Other rumored candidates include former district administrator Jhone Ebert, School Associate Superintendent Antonio Rael, and San Antonio Superintendent Pedro Martinez. They did not return requests from the Review-Journal to confirm they applied.

The board had hoped to interview the four finalists on April 13, but one had a pre-arranged overseas trip to celebrate 35 years of marriage, Ray said.

Instead, three of the candidates will be interviewed on April 13, in one-hour segments, starting at 9 a.m. Those three candidates will be available for community meetings on April 14.

The final candidate will be interviewed April 16, at 6 p.m. That candidate will attend a community meeting earlier in the day, at 11:30 a.m., before the board interview.

Trustees are expected to make a decision during a special board meeting on April 19, starting at 5:30 p.m. The date of the final vote was delayed one day because of the late interview.

