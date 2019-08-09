CCSD places Eldorado High principal on leave

The district confirmed that Dave Wilson was placed on leave Thursday and assigned to work from home, but said it could not provide a reason for the action.

Eldorado High School Principal David Wilson speaks as Ryan Johnson, left, and Royale Davis, both Eldorado High graduates, look on during a press conference on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, announcing a new school justice partnership to reduce the school to prison pipeline in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The principal of Eldorado High School has been placed on leave just four days before the start of the new school year.

The Clark County School District confirmed that Dave Wilson, who has been a vocal critic of Superintendent Jesus Jara’s previous decision to eliminate deans positions in secondary schools, was placed on leave and assigned to home on Thursday.

A district spokeswoman declined to specify the reason for the move, saying that the district cannot comment on individual personnel matters. Wilson, who has worked in the district for roughly 28 years, also declined to comment.

