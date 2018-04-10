Clark County School District fights teacher pay raise ruling

Clark County School District administration in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Clark County School District is appealing an arbitration ruling giving teachers a pay raise.

The challenge was filed Monday in District Court in Las Vegas.

The arbitrator’s decision on March 30 allowed educators to move up a step in the salary schedule as of June 1, 2018. It also increased the district’s contributions to health care through the Teachers Health Trust from $538 to $583 per month, effective July 1 of last year.

But School Board President Deanna Wright said at the time the award was announced that it would force the district to cut positions and programs for students.

“The Board of School Trustees would have liked to provide a raise for all employees. Unfortunately, we have been grappling with budget crises for several years in a row — cutting and cutting and cutting our budget,” she said in a statement.

The district said in a statement announcing the appeal that the decision fails to comply with state law that protects its ending fund balances, the district’s only reserve in case of financial emergency.

It also argued that the Teachers Health Trust is in “financial shambles” and failing to pay its bills — leaving some teachers turned over to collections.

“Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the THT, and it has been reported to CCSD that some health care providers are declining to provide medical services to THT members,” the statement said. “The arbitration decision would require CCSD to pay an additional $20 million to the THT in the next two years, which is not in the best interest of our teachers in the long term.”

The Clark County Education Association union said last week that it’s confident the court would order the district to pay if it fights the award.

“Furthermore, if CCSD determines it will pay this award through any adverse action taken toward educators, i.e. reduction in force, CCEA will challenge this as a retaliation and bad faith and will take any and all legal actions against CCSD,” Viki Courtney and Theo Small, said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.