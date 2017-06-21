Clark County School District Trustee Erin Cranor resigns

Erin E. Cranor, a member of the Clark County School Board, District G, addresses the crowd before public comments at a meeting on Jan. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Clark County School District Trustee Erin Cranor announced her resignation Wednesday, citing a busy personal life and a decision to go back to school in the fall.

Cranor, who represents District G in the Las Vegas Valley, said she will go back to school at Brigham Young University this fall. Her resignation is effective Aug. 16.

“It is my hope that this announcement at this time will give the Board of Turstees plenty of time to prepare for and fill the vacancy,” Cranor wrote in her letter, which she read to the board at the end of a lengthy work session.

The vacancy means the board will need to appoint someone to serve the remainder of Cranor’s term, which ends in December 2018.

Cranor, who has served since 2010, said the board’s most significant action during her tenure was the decision to hire Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky.

“The kind of work that’s been going on is the work that was needed, and a lot of my fondest dreams are coming true for the way things need to change,” she said. “But man, it’s not easy work!”

Cranor has had a busy personal life recently, with the birth of a grandchild and the graduation of her youngest son.

Fellow trustees expressed gratitude for Cranor’s work.

“I’m excited for your opportunity,” said Trustee Carolyn Edwards. “I’m saddened for the board and for your community because I think you have represented them well.”

