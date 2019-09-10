Clark County school police K-9 unit sniffs out first gun on campus

Clark County School District police arrested a 16-year-old Desert Pines High School student on Tuesday for bringing a gun on campus — the first weapon seizure credited to its K-9 team.

Clark County School District K-9, King. (Clark County School District Police Department)

Clark County School District police arrested a 16-year-old Desert Pines High School student on Tuesday for bringing a gun on campus — the first weapon seizure credited to its K-9 team.

Officers responded to the school following a tip that a student in a portable classroom might be carrying a gun, either in his waistband or backpack, according to school police.

Police removed the student from the classroom and conducted a pat-down for weapons, but did not find one on the student. Police then removed all students from the classroom and conducted a K-9 search, in which the district’s four K-9 officers sniff the room for guns. K-9 officer King alerted to a backpack on the floor and police recovered a pistol inside.

The student was transported to the juvenile detention center and booked for carrying a concealed weapon, being a minor in possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. The student was also charged with grand larceny, as police say the firearm had been reported stolen.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.