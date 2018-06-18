Clark County schools CFO to participate in live ‘ask-me-anything’ event

HOPE for Nevada, a parent group that advocates on education issues in the state, is hosting the live session with CFO Jason Goudie on Tuesday from 1:30 to 3:30 at the Vegas PBS studio, at 3050 E. Flamingo Road.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Clark County School District’s chief financial officer will answer community questions during a live broadcast Tuesday following a second straight year of deep budget cuts.

HOPE for Nevada, a parent group that advocates on education issues in the state, is holding an “ask me anything”-style event with CFO Jason Goudie. The event, from 1:30 to 3:30, will be broadcast from the Vegas PBS studio, at 3050 E. Flamingo Road, and streamed live on the parent group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hopefornevada.

Goudie will give an overview of the state’s current education funding model, discuss next year’s legislative sessions and answer questions from audience members and those submitted via email ahead of time to hello@hopefornevada.org.

HOPE for Nevada is involved with a campaign launched earlier this year called “Fund our Future,” which aims to increase education funding during the 2019 session of the Nevada Legislature.

