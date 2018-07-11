Clark County schools chief dines with students in summer

The simple cafeteria food shared at a table at Red Rock Elementary School on Tuesday gave new Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara the chance to get to know a few of the 322,000 students he oversees.

Clark County school's superintendent Jesus Jara speaks with students during lunch at Red Rock Elementary School Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. The newly hired school boss stopped by to highlight the free summer feeding program as he continues his listening tour throughout the district. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Clark County school's superintendent Jesus Jara speaks with students during lunch at Red Rock Elementary School Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. The newly hired school boss stopped by to highlight the free summer feeding program as he continues his listening tour throughout the district. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Clark County school's superintendent Jesus Jara speaks with students during lunch at Red Rock Elementary School Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. The newly hired school boss stopped by to highlight the free summer feeding program as he continues his listening tour throughout the district. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Clark County school's superintendent Jesus Jara speaks with students during lunch at Red Rock Elementary School Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. The newly hired school boss stopped by to highlight the free summer feeding program as he continues his listening tour throughout the district. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Clark County school's superintendentJesus Jara, left, speaks with students, including fifth-grader Tylian Basher during lunch at Red Rock Elementary School Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. The newly hired school boss stopped by to highlight the free summer feeding program as he continues his listening tour throughout the district. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Raiden Flanders sips his soy milk during lunch at Red Rock Elementary School Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Clark County school's superintendent Jesus Jara stopped by the school during his listening tour of the district to highlight the free summer feeding program. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Clark County school's superintendentJesus Jara, left, shares a laugh with CCSD trustee president Deanna Wright and principal Stephanie Wong after dining with students at Red Rock Elementary School Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. The newly hired school boss stopped by to highlight the free summer feeding program as he continues his listening tour throughout the district. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Clark County school's superintendent Jesus Jara speaks with reporters after dining with students at Red Rock Elementary School Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. The newly hired school boss stopped by to highlight the free summer feeding program as he continues his listening tour throughout the district. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Clark County school's superintendent Jesus Jara, left, speaks with reporters as CCSD trustee president Deanna Wright looks on after he dined with students at Red Rock Elementary School Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. The newly hired school boss stopped by to highlight the free summer feeding program as he continues his listening tour throughout the district. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Grilled cheese, baked beans, apple slices and string cheese.

The simple cafeteria food shared at a table at Red Rock Elementary School on Tuesday gave new Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara the chance to get to know a few of the 322,000 students he oversees.

“Sitting with kids is what it’s all about, where you really get the candid feedback and what they need,” Jara said.

Jara also took the opportunity to highlight the district’s free summer feeding program and the importance of healthy eating.

During summer, thousands of students eat free at Red Rock and more than 100 other sites across the Las Vegas Valley.

The district partners with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the program, which is open to any child under 18.

The program provided 283,000 meals to area youths last year.

Contact Madelyn Reese at 702-383-0497 or mreese@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.