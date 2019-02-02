Clark County schools chief names final regional superintendent

Karla Loria, a native of Costa Rica, currently serves as the human capital officer and student support officer at the Harrison School District Two in Colorado, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara announced Friday.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has selected a Colorado administrator to serve as the district’s third and final region superintendent.

Karla Loria, a native of Costa Rica, currently serves as the human capital officer and student support officer at the Harrison School District Two in Colorado.

“Dr. Loria has dedicated her time in urban education to helping increase student achievement in Texas, Colorado, California and North Carolina,” Jara said in a statement. “Dr. Loria comes highly recommended to this critical role. I am extremely confident and excited in her ability to lead school principals so every child graduates college and career ready.”

Loria previously served as an elementary chief school officer at the Houston Independent School District and an elementary school improvement officer in the San Diego Unified School District, the district announced in a press release.

She was also accepted into the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents Leadership Academy in 2018, and has been recognized as the “Estrella” Latino leader of the month by the Colorado Association of Latino/a Administration and Superintendents.

Jara introduced the regional superintendents as part of a reorganization aimed at cutting central service costs, eliminating top positions and ensuring “consistent support” to all schools.

