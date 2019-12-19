Clark County schools phone service restored after systemwide outage

The outage began in the morning and lasted through the afternoon. No details on the cause of the failure were immediately available.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Phones at the Clark County School District were back online Thursday after an outage that began in the morning and lasted through the afternoon.

CCSD experienced a systemwide failure of its phone system early Thursday, according to a message sent to parents.

“School safety is not an issue and CCSD school police are aware of the matter,” the message said.

It said schools were operating normally under end-of-semester testing schedules.

Phone service was restored by the district’s telecommunications provider, Cox Communications, around 1:30 p.m.

No details on the cause of the failure were immediately available.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.