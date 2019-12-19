56°F
Education

Clark County schools phone service restored after systemwide outage

By Aleksandra Appleton Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2019 - 8:45 am
 
Updated December 19, 2019 - 2:24 pm

Phones at the Clark County School District were back online Thursday after an outage that began in the morning and lasted through the afternoon.

CCSD experienced a systemwide failure of its phone system early Thursday, according to a message sent to parents.

“School safety is not an issue and CCSD school police are aware of the matter,” the message said.

It said schools were operating normally under end-of-semester testing schedules.

Phone service was restored by the district’s telecommunications provider, Cox Communications, around 1:30 p.m.

No details on the cause of the failure were immediately available.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

