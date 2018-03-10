Clark County schools set next meeting on gender-diverse policy

The Clark County School Board will hear from the public once more before deciding whether instruct the superintendent to draft a new policy and regulation for gender-diverse students.

Laura Hernandez, center, and Kristina Hernandez, right, hold their signs up high after the majority of the crowd left following the Clark County School Board's decision to pull a controversial gender-diverse policy from the agenda at the Edward Greer building on Flamingo Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

The Clark County School Board will host its next meeting on a gender-diverse student policy on March 22.

Trustees may decide at the meeting whether to direct the superintendent to draft a new policy and regulation for gender-diverse students. Speakers from the public will have one minute for their comments.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Clark County Commission Chambers in the Government Center at 500 S Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas.

The public can call the School Board office at 702-799-0257 to sign up to speak from 3 p.m. on March 16 through noon on March 22. They can also indicate they are interested in speaking once they arrive at the meeting.

State law requires the Department of Education to prescribe a policy for all school districts that addresses the rights of gender-diverse people. A proposed regulation, which the state Board of Education is expected to discuss on March 30, requires schools to address the rights of gender-diverse students on an individualized basis.

It also requires schools to adopt a policy that ensures students and employees use the names and pronouns recorded by a parent or guardian of a student in registration papers.

