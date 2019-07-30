Clark County teacher accused of kidnapping, child abuse

School police arrested a Mojave High School teacher and coach on Monday who is faced with charges of kidnapping, child abuse and sale of a controlled substance.

Clark County School District police identified the teacher as Abraham Gonzalez, 41, and said the arrest stemmed from an internal investigation that began July 19.

At his initial hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said Gonzalez gave a child marijuana on multiple occasions, and at least once the child became ill and had to go to the hospital.

In a message to parents on Tuesday, Principal Greg Cole said the teacher — whom he did not name — will not be allowed to work in the classroom until the concerns relating to his arrest are fully investigated.

“As a reminder, take time to talk to your students and remain in constant communication with them regarding their interactions with others,” Cole told parents. “Please report any unusual behavior or activities to authorities or school officials.”

Gonzalez remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $75,000 bail. The district attorney’s office will decide Thursday whether prosecutors will pursue the charges against him.

