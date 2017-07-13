Clark County teachers union wins complaint over salary system change

Decision by the Employee-Management Relations Board means the school district’s thousands of teachers will not face more stringent requirements in order to qualify for salary bumps.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A local labor relations board has ruled in favor of the Clark County teachers union on an unfair labor complaint filed over changes that the district made to the new salary formula known as the Professional Growth System.

The ruling Wednesday by the Employee-Management Relations Board means that the district’s thousands of teachers will not face more stringent requirements in order to qualify for salary bumps. In particular, they will still be able to receive 8 “contact units” — of the 225 needed to receive a pay raise — for every approved college course. Special education teachers in self-contained classrooms will also be able to earn pay increases every two years, instead of three.

“For them, this means that they can trust in the Professional Growth System again, the work that they’ve done so far,” Michelle Kim, attorney for the Clark County Education Association, said after learning of the decision on Thursday. “They can feel a sense of security finally.”

Representatives of the Clark County School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new salary system, negotiated as part of the 2015-2017 teachers contract and introduced to teachers in August 2016, offered teachers numerous options to earn 225 units and increase their pay.

But in April, the Clark County School District reversed course and stipulated that all college coursework would only receive 5 credits — not 8 — and that special education teachers not serving in certain Title I classrooms would only be able to earn raises every three years.

The change, the district argued, aligned with the contract between the teachers and the district.

“Nowhere in this agreement did anybody give (union executive director John) Vellardita or the superintendent the power to change the explicit terms of the (collective bargaining agreement),” said Scott Greenberg, attorney for the district.

The labor relations board, however, found that the district made a unilateral change to the contract and that its arguments defending the decision were without merit. It ordered district officials to restore the original salary system as explained to teachers in August of last year.

During the hearing on the complaint this week, the union indicated that the salary system was presented during contract negoations as a work in progress that was going to be further developed after discussions between the district and the union.

“The superintendent and myself had agreed in bargaining that there would be a process that the parties would each have a representative or representatives that would work out the details,” Vellardita, the union’s executive director, said in sworn testimony.

Union officials also testified that the subsequent change to the schedule was driven by the district’s chief negotiator, Eddie Goldman. The union’s attorney expressed concern that Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky was not at the hearing to testify.

Goldman said he alerted district officials that the superintendent did not have the authority to change the contract.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.