Clark County to host ‘nation’s largest student farmers market’

Clark County will host what it bills as “the nation’s largest student farmers market.”

Some 400 students from 40 schools will participate in the Green Our Planet’s Biannual Student Farmers Market. The free event is from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 8 at the amphitheatre outside the Clark County Government Center, at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas.

The student-run market will feature fruits, vegetables and herbs grown in school gardens. Crafts will also be for sale.

