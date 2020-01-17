Critics say CCSD middle school rezone would hurt teacher training

Plan to relocate Fremont Middle School students for two years would displace two-thirds of the master teachers who train student teacher candidates from UNLV, they say.

Clark County School District Attendance Officer Tony Stark checks on a student leaving Fremont Middle School in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Another new Clark County School District zoning plan is drawing the ire of staff and parents who say it spells disaster for the district’s only teacher development school.

A meeting of the Attendance Zone Advisory Commission on Thursday will include an update on a proposal to temporarily transplant Fremont Middle School students next year to a new school to be built at the former site of Bishop Gorman High School on Maryland Parkway. The former Fremont site on East St. Louis Avenue would then be demolished and rebuilt as a K-8 magnet school set to reopen in 2022.

But the plan would gradually phase out the sixth- and seventh-grades at Fremont while the school is in its temporary location, which teacher Shawn Kelly said would mean the displacement of two-thirds of the master teachers who train student teacher candidates from UNLV.

“Having an urban school working with student teacher candidates is beneficial to everyone,” Kelly said. “We’ve found that they are super prepared, they stay on in the district for longer than average and they work in urban schools.”

Sixth- and seventh-graders previously zoned to Fremont during the transition period would instead attend Martin Middle School or Knudson Middle School under two boundary proposals.

Kelly says in addition to the potential hardship for families with siblings attending two different schools, he worries displaced teachers will not return to the new Fremont magnet school when it reopens.

Fremont was scheduled to be rebuilt in 2017 as a new elementary school, with middle school students bused to other schools instead. The plan was changed to allow for a K-8 magnet academy after drawing criticism from the community.

The new plan amounts to a betrayal of the commitments the district made then, Kelly said.

District officials say Fremont students will be temporarily located at the Bishop Gorman site in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. While the new Fremont K-8 magnet school is projected to be complete in time for the 2022-23 school year, it would be used the first year as a temporary location for Ruby Thomas Elementary School students until their school is complete.

The swing system is the district’s alternative to relying on portables during new school construction, according to Rick Baldwin, who oversees zoning issues for the district. Baldwin added that the Bishop Gorman site doesn’t have the capacity to house Fremont’s full middle school cohort, necessitating the phasing out of some grades.

The rezoning would impact nearby schools, too. A group of Knudson Middle School parents said in a letter that their school is already at 102 percent capacity. If the school must take in displaced Fremont students, they say they fear there will be fewer magnet seats, and thus fewer opportunities for students to take part in programs not offered at other schools.

District officials say discussions are ongoing about the best use of the former Bishop Gorman site for the 2023-24 school year and beyond. In Bond Oversight Committee documents, the site is billed as a $30 million Global Community Alternative School project.

At a Nov. 14 school board meeting, officials discussed the possibility of having Global share the new space with a proposed workforce development program. But Global principal Elena Faubunan and trustee Danielle Ford expressed concern that school administrators had not been adequately informed that they would need to share the new space with a workforce development program.

Thursday’s zoning meeting is the last of four such meetings held this week before a zoning commission meeting on Tuesday to decide on final recommendations to the board. More information on affected schools is available at azac.ccsd.net.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.