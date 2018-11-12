CSN workshops to help students with financial aid applications

The College of Southern Nevada will host two free sessions to help students fill out federal financial aid forms.

(Google Street View)

The workshops will help students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly called the FAFSA, in time for the 2019-20 year. FAFSA awards can be used at colleges and universities across the country. Students must re-apply each year to continue receiving aid.

“The earlier you file the better your chances are for an award,” Victoria Goeke, associate vice president for financial aid at CSN, said in a statement. “We want every student who is eligible for financial aid to receive it. A lack of resources shouldn’t hold anyone back from getting a college education.”

The filing period to receive aid for the following year began in October. More than two-thirds of the students at CSN – Nevada’s largest college – receive some form of financial aid.

The first workshop will be held Nov. 14 at the North Las Vegas campus, in room 2658 of building C. A second workshop on Dec. 4. will be at the Henderson campus, in room 113 of building A. Both workshops begin at 3 p.m. and run until 5:45 p.m.

Students and parents should bring with them, if applicable: Social Security card; W-2 forms from all jobs held in 2017; tax forms 1099-Misc/1099-SSA; 2017 federal tax returns; child support documents (paid or received); 2017 food stamp award letter; untaxed pensions/retirement plans; FAFSA ID.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.